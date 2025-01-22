Tesco Advances Share Buyback Initiative with Recent Share Purchase

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) has shared an announcement.

Tesco PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 272,949 ordinary shares as part of its £1 billion share buyback program. This transaction, conducted on January 21, 2025, on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital and deliver shareholder value, aligning with previous authorizations and market regulations.

More about Tesco plc

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer based in the United Kingdom. The company primarily focuses on retail services, offering a wide range of food and non-food products to its customers, and operates both online and through a network of physical stores.

YTD Price Performance: -0.43%

Average Trading Volume: 21,486,938

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £24.57B

