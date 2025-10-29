Terrestrial Energy Completes Merger and Nasdaq Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Terrestrial Energy ( (IMSR) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Terrestrial Energy Inc. completed a merger and changed its name from HCM II Acquisition Corp. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on innovative energy solutions. Following the merger, the company’s common shares and warrants began trading on Nasdaq under the symbols ‘IMSR’ and ‘IMSRW’ on October 29, 2025. This move is expected to enhance Terrestrial Energy’s market presence and provide new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Terrestrial Energy

Average Trading Volume: 1,912,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $518.7M

