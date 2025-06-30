TerrAscend Corp Exits Michigan to Focus on Profitable Markets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from TerrAscend Corp ( (TSE:TSND) ).

On June 27, 2025, TerrAscend Corp. announced its decision to exit the Michigan market to focus on more profitable regions. The company plans to sell its Michigan assets, including cultivation facilities and dispensaries, with proceeds used to reduce debt. This strategic move is expected to enhance TerrAscend’s financial profile, improve margins, and streamline operations across its core markets in the northeastern U.S. and Canada. The exit will result in a workforce reduction of approximately 21% by the end of 2025, impacting around 1,200 employees.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TSND) stock is a Buy with a C$3.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TerrAscend Corp stock, see the TSE:TSND Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TSND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TSND is a Neutral.

TerrAscend Corp faces significant challenges, primarily due to weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. While strategic acquisitions indicate potential for growth, the current financial and market conditions pose considerable risks to investors.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TSND stock, click here.

More about TerrAscend Corp

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with operations across North America, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, and California, as well as retail operations in Canada. The company operates several dispensary retail locations and cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities. TerrAscend owns or licenses multiple brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, and others, providing products to both medical and legal adult-use markets.

Average Trading Volume: 335,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$129.5M

See more data about TSND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue