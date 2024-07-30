Terramin Australia Advances Key Mining Projects

Terramin Australia Limited (AU:TZN) has released an update.

Terramin Australia Ltd is advancing with its Tala Hamza Zinc Project, successfully progressing land acquisition and funding talks for the construction, and is also preparing for further environmental trials and an exploration drill program at other sites, with a healthy cash balance of $1.1 million. The company’s Bird in Hand Gold Project is awaiting a Supreme Court review in October, while the zinc market remains strong with prices supporting Terramin’s project development.

For further insights into AU:TZN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.