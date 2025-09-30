Terrain Minerals Begins Exploration at Carlindie Lithium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Terrain Minerals Ltd ( (AU:TMX) ) has provided an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has commenced a reconnaissance soil sampling program at its Carlindie Lithium Project in the Pilbara region, aiming to identify drill-ready lithium targets. The project is strategically located near major lithium producers and recent discoveries, enhancing its potential for significant lithium mineralization. The exploration program is designed to be cost-effective and is expected to generate valuable insights into the region’s lithium potential, potentially leading to further exploration and development activities.

More about Terrain Minerals Ltd

Terrain Minerals Ltd is a diversified mineral exploration company focusing on lithium exploration. The company is involved in the exploration of mineral resources, particularly lithium, with a strategic focus on projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$10.73M

