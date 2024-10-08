Terragen Holdings Emphasizes Strong Governance

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings Limited has affirmed its commitment to robust corporate governance for the fiscal year 2023-2024, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company has implemented a formal Board Charter, delineating the roles and responsibilities of its board and management, ensuring strategic leadership, risk management, and integrity in financial reporting.

