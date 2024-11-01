Terra Uranium Issues New Unquoted Options

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced the issuance of 9,688,466 unquoted options set to expire in November 2026, with an exercise price of $0.15 each. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future financial strategies and stock value.

