Terns Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Amy Burroughs as CEO

Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has appointed Amy Burroughs as their new CEO and Director, effective February 7, 2024. Burroughs brings a wealth of experience, having previously led Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. and serving on various biotech boards. She is set to receive a $625,000 annual salary along with performance-based bonuses and stock options. Burroughs’ employment agreement includes comprehensive benefits and clear provisions for termination scenarios. Concurrently, Jill M. Quigley transitions from Interim Senior Advisor to an independent director on Terns’ Board.

For further insights into TERN corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.