Ternium S.A. Releases Mid-Year Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

An update from Ternium SA ( (TX) ) is now available.

On July 29, 2025, Ternium S.A. released its consolidated financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025. The report highlights a decrease in net sales and gross profit compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in the market. The financial results may impact the company’s strategic positioning and stakeholder confidence, as they navigate through a competitive and fluctuating industry environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (TX) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ternium SA stock, see the TX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TX is a Neutral.

Ternium SA’s overall stock score reflects financial headwinds with declining revenues and profitability, despite a strong balance sheet. Technical analysis shows bullish trends, but valuation concerns arise from a negative P/E ratio. Mixed sentiment from the earnings call highlights both achievements and challenges, impacting the overall outlook.

More about Ternium SA

Ternium S.A. operates in the steel industry, providing a wide range of steel products primarily for the construction, automotive, and home appliance sectors. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and is known for its significant presence in the Latin American market.

Average Trading Volume: 192,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.23B

