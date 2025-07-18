Tern Properties Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tern Properties Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0277) ) is now available.

Tern Properties Co. Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, where several key resolutions will be discussed. These include the approval of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, appointment of a new auditor, and authorization for the board to buy back shares and issue additional shares. These resolutions are aimed at strengthening the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially impacting shareholder value and market positioning.

More about Tern Properties Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$499M

