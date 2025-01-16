Termination and Delisting of Principal S&P Ethical Asia Pacific Dividend ETF

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Principal S&P Ethical Asia Pacific Dividend ETF ( (SG:P5P) ) has shared an update.

Principal S&P Ethical Asia Pacific Dividend ETF, managed by Principal Asset Management (S) Pte Ltd, has announced the termination and delisting of its fund. Following the approval by unitholders, the trading of units on the Singapore Exchange will cease on March 5, 2025, with complete delisting set for April 28, 2025. This decision impacts investors as they need to manage their holdings in accordance with the final trading opportunities and redemption processes outlined by the fund managers.

YTD Price Performance: -2.56%

Average Trading Volume: 16,646

