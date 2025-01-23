Termbray Industries Secures New Loan Agreement

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0093) ) has shared an update.

Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary X8 Finance, has entered into a new loan agreement with independent borrowers. The agreement, dated January 23, 2025, involves a principal loan amount of HK$8,500,000, which refinances a previous loan amount. Under the terms of the new loan, X8 Finance will receive 16% interest per annum, payable monthly, and the loan is secured by a mortgage on a residential property in Hong Kong. This transaction, considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, aligns with X8 Finance’s standard business practices. The company anticipates that the loan will generate interest income and considers the agreement to be in the best interest of its shareholders.

More about Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited

YTD Price Performance: 3.23%

Average Trading Volume: 50,705

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.71B

