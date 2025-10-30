Terex Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Terex ( (TEX) ) has issued an announcement.

Terex Corporation reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 14.4% increase in net sales to $1.4 billion compared to the previous year, despite challenges in some markets. The company maintained its full-year EPS outlook, demonstrating resilience amid macroeconomic turbulence and tariff changes. The Environmental Solutions segment showed significant growth, while Aerials and Materials Processing faced declines. Terex generated strong free cash flow of $130 million and returned $87 million to shareholders, underscoring its robust financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEX) stock is a Buy with a $66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Terex stock, see the TEX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TEX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEX is a Outperform.

Terex’s strong financial performance and bullish technical indicators are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s moderate valuation and challenges in certain segments slightly temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TEX stock, click here.

More about Terex

Terex Corporation is a global industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms, and equipment for the electric utility industry.

Average Trading Volume: 747,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.67B

Find detailed analytics on TEX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue