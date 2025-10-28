TeraWulf Inc Announces Joint Venture with Fluidstack

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from TeraWulf Inc ( (WULF) ).

On October 28, 2025, TeraWulf Inc. announced a joint venture with Fluidstack to develop a 168 MW data center campus in Abernathy, Texas, with TeraWulf holding a 51% stake. The project, supported by a $1.3 billion Google backstop, is expected to generate $9.5 billion in revenue over a 25-year lease, enhancing TeraWulf’s growth strategy by expanding its contracted HPC platform to over 510 MW.

The most recent analyst rating on (WULF) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TeraWulf Inc stock, see the WULF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WULF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WULF is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 54 reflects a mixed outlook for TeraWulf Inc. The most significant factor is the company’s financial instability, characterized by high leverage and negative cash flow, which weighs heavily on the score. However, the positive sentiment from the earnings call, driven by strategic partnerships and revenue growth, provides a counterbalance. Technical indicators show positive momentum, but valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses.

More about TeraWulf Inc

TeraWulf Inc. is a company that develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, industrial-scale data center infrastructure in the United States. It is focused on high-performance computing hosting and bitcoin mining, aiming to provide scalable, low-carbon compute capacity for AI and HPC customers.

Average Trading Volume: 46,300,651

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.59B

