Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

The latest update is out from Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co ( (HK:6868) ).

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will focus on approving and publishing the interim results for the first half of 2025 and considering the payment of an ordinary interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its financial strategy and investor relations.

Average Trading Volume: 11,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.36B

