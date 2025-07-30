Tenax International Approves EUR 4.5 Million Bond to Support Growth Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Tenax International S.p.A ( (IT:TNX) ).

Tenax International’s board has approved a non-convertible bond issuance of up to EUR 4.5 million to support its 2025-2028 Business Plan, which includes an investment of approximately EUR 8 million for growth. The bond will be placed with institutional investors, and the funds will aid in executing the company’s strategic industrial plan, potentially strengthening its market position in the electric urban hygiene sector.

More about Tenax International S.p.A

Tenax International S.p.A. is a leading European producer of 100% electric machines for street cleaning and urban hygiene. Based in Emilia, Italy, it is the only company offering a complete range of low-voltage electric sweepers and street washers.

Average Trading Volume: 8,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €6.78M

