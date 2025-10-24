Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited Issues Supplemental Announcement on Share Schemes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1979) ) just unveiled an update.

Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024, providing additional details on its share schemes. The company disclosed the total number of options available under its Share Option Scheme and the equity available under the Ten Pao Electronic (Huizhou) Share Award Scheme. This announcement provides shareholders and potential investors with further insights into the company’s equity distribution and potential future capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1979) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited

Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the electronics industry. It is primarily involved in the production and distribution of electronic products and components.

Average Trading Volume: 679,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.27B



