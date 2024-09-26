Ten Lifestyle Group Announces New US Contract and Fundraising

Ten Lifestyle Group (GB:TENG) has released an update.

Ten Lifestyle Group plc has announced a trading update indicating net revenues of £62.9m for the year, consistent with market expectations, and an adjusted EBITDA of £12.8m, which is a 7% increase from the previous year. The company has also secured a new multi-year Extra Large contract in the USA worth over £5.0m per year, which is expected to contribute to revenue and EBITDA growth in FY 2025. To support the launch of this contract, Ten Lifestyle Group is conducting a fundraising effort aiming to raise a minimum of £5.5m through a conditional placing and a separate retail offer.

