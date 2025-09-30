Ten-League International Reports Strong H1 2025 Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ten-League International Holdings Limited ( (TLIH) ) has provided an update.

Ten-League International Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in its revenue for the first six months of fiscal year 2025, ending June 30, 2025. The company’s revenue rose by 21.6% to S$37.7 million, driven primarily by a 24.6% increase in sales of heavy equipment and parts due to new infrastructure projects. Despite a decrease in engineering consultancy service income, the overall gross profit margin improved to 23.5%, indicating better product mix and reduced costs in certain areas. These financial results highlight the company’s strengthened market position and potential for future growth.

More about Ten-League International Holdings Limited

Ten-League International Holdings Limited operates in the heavy equipment industry, focusing on the sales of heavy equipment and parts, engineering consultancy services, and rental income. The company is based in Singapore and caters to large infrastructure projects, such as airport terminals and MRT lines.

Average Trading Volume: 675,565

See more data about TLIH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue