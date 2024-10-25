Tempur Sealy Expands with Mattress Firm Acquisition

An update from Tempur Sealy ( (TPX) ) is now available.

Tempur Sealy International has secured a $1.6 billion Term Loan B to finance the acquisition of Mattress Firm, aligning with its broader financial strategy by extending its Delayed Draw Term A commitments. This strategic move, bolstered by strong market support, aims to enhance Tempur Sealy’s market presence and operational synergy post-acquisition, reflecting its commitment to growth and innovation in the bedding industry.

