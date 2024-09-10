Tempest Minerals Begins Major Drilling at Yalgoo

Tempest Minerals Limited (AU:TEM) has released an update.

Tempest Minerals Ltd has launched a significant drilling initiative, commencing a 5,000-meter reverse circulation program at the high-potential Remorse Copper Target within its extensive Yalgoo Project in Western Australia. The current exploration aims to probe the central area of Remorse, building on promising indications from previous surveys and analyses. Investors are keenly anticipating updates as drilling results unfold, with the potential for expansion based on initial findings.

