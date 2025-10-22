Telstra Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Telstra Corporation Limited ( (AU:TLS) ).

Telstra Group Limited announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 56,277,047 shares have been repurchased before the previous day, with an additional 1,549,777 shares bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Telstra’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting its stock market performance and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TLS) stock is a Hold with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telstra Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:TLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Telstra Corporation Limited

Telstra Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, internet services, and digital television. It is a leading provider in the Australian market, focusing on delivering innovative communication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 22,867,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.29B

See more data about TLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue