Telstra Updates on Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

Telstra Corporation Limited ( (AU:TLS) ) just unveiled an update.

Telstra Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that they have repurchased a total of 61,210,671 ordinary fully paid securities before the previous day, with an additional 1,118,322 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Telstra’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s stock liquidity and market perception.

More about Telstra Corporation Limited

Telstra Corporation Limited is a leading telecommunications and technology company in Australia, primarily offering a wide range of services including mobile, broadband, and fixed-line services. The company focuses on providing innovative communication solutions to both individual consumers and businesses, maintaining a significant presence in the Australian market.

YTD Price Performance: 27.50%

Average Trading Volume: 22,947,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.52B

