Telstra Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

Telstra Corporation Limited (AU:TLS) has released an update.

At the Telstra Group Limited 2024 Annual General Meeting, key resolutions were passed with overwhelming majority support. Roy Chestnutt was re-elected as a Director, equity allocations to CEO Vicki Brady under the Executive Variable Remuneration Plan were approved, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu was appointed as the new auditor, marking a shift from Ernst & Young.

For further insights into AU:TLS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.