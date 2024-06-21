Telo Genomics Secures Over-Subscribed Funding

Telo Genomics Corp (TSE:TELO) has released an update.

Telo Genomics Corp. has successfully completed an over-subscribed private placement, raising $650,000 through the sale of 3.25 million units at $0.20 each. Each unit includes a share and a half-warrant, with full warrants allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.40 until 2027. The funds raised are earmarked for general working capital, while the securities are subject to a hold period and TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

