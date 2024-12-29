Telix Seeks FDA Approval for Kidney Cancer Imaging

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited has submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for TLX250-CDx, a PET agent designed for the non-invasive diagnosis of kidney cancer. If approved, it would be the first targeted PET imaging agent for kidney cancer available in the U.S., highlighting Telix’s expanding presence in the urology imaging market. Investors might find this development promising as the company aims for a commercial launch in 2025.

For further insights into AU:TLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.