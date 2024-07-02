Telix Pharmaceuticals Ends US IPO Plans

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

In a recent development, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) has announced the termination of lock-up agreements with its Joint Lead Managers following its decision to withdraw from the proposed initial public offering in the United States. This change has resulted in the cessation of the Joint Lead Managers’ substantial holding in the company’s securities. Investors who had been eyeing the potential US IPO are now adjusting to the new circumstances as Telix re-evaluates its strategic options.

