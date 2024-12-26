Televisa’s Credit Ratings Downgraded by Fitch Ratings

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( (TV) ) has shared an announcement.

Grupo Televisa announced that Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings to ‘BBB-‘ and its National Long-Term Rating to ‘AA+(mex)’, both with a negative outlook. This downgrade may affect the company’s financial flexibility and perception in the market, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence and the company’s strategic positioning within the telecommunications and media industries.

More about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a prominent telecommunications company in Mexico. It operates one of the largest cable companies and a direct-to-home satellite pay television system, offering video, high-speed data, and voice services to both residential and commercial clients. Televisa is also a major shareholder in TelevisaUnivision, a leading media firm producing and distributing Spanish-language content across multiple platforms in Mexico, the US, and over 50 countries.

YTD Price Performance: -38.03%

Average Trading Volume: 1,874,058

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $935.6M

