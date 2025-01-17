Telesia S.p.A. Releases 2025 Corporate Events Calendar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Telesia SpA ( (IT:TLS) ) has shared an update.

Telesia S.p.A. has announced its corporate events calendar for 2025, detailing key dates for the approval of financial statements and reports. These events include board meetings for financial approvals in March and September, and ordinary meetings scheduled for April. This structured timeline underscores Telesia’s commitment to transparency and systematic financial reporting, potentially bolstering stakeholder confidence and reinforcing its market position as a reliable player in the digital media sector.

More about Telesia SpA

Telesia S.p.A. operates in the digital media and technology sector and is a leader in the GO TV segment. The company manages multimedia networks across Italy, broadcasting in airports, subway stations, and on public transport in major cities, with a network of approximately 5,000 monitors in 700 locations.

YTD Price Performance: 6.95%

Average Trading Volume: 1,200

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.25M

