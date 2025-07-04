Telenor Group to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telenor ( (GB:0G8C) ) has shared an update.

Telenor Group announced the release of its second quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for presentation on July 18. The results will be shared via a webcast, with a separate media session held in Norwegian. This announcement underscores Telenor’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, providing insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Telenor

Telenor Group is a telecommunications company that provides a wide range of services including mobile and fixed-line communications, broadband, and digital services. It operates in multiple countries, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital solutions to enhance customer experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 1,614,116

Current Market Cap: NOK214.7B

