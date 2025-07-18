Telenor Boosts EBITDA Outlook with Strategic Nordic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telenor ( (GB:0G8C) ) has issued an update.

Telenor Group reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, prompting an increase in its EBITDA outlook for both the Nordics and the Group. The company is solidifying its position in the Nordic fibre market with significant investments, including a NOK 1.4 billion upgrade to Finland’s broadband infrastructure and a NOK 6 billion acquisition of GlobalConnect’s consumer business in Norway. These strategic moves are expected to enhance Telenor’s digital infrastructure capabilities, create synergies, and improve customer experiences across the telecom market.

Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company operating in the Nordic region, with a focus on providing mobile, broadband, and digital services. The company is known for its strong presence in the Nordic fibre market and its commitment to delivering secure and high-quality network services.

