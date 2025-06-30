Telefónica to Release H1 2025 Financial Results on July 30

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telefonica ( (TEF) ) has issued an announcement.

Telefónica, S.A. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first half of 2025 on July 30, 2025. The announcement includes details about an earnings release and a conference call scheduled for the same day, which will be webcasted online. This event is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEF) stock is a Hold with a $4.80 price target.

Spark’s Take on TEF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEF is a Neutral.

Telefonica’s overall score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. While operational efficiency and positive technical indicators provide support, financial risks from high leverage and negative net income weigh heavily. Earnings call insights show strategic focus but also highlight revenue and forex challenges, affecting the overall outlook.

More about Telefonica

Telefónica, S.A. is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, and digital services. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and operates in several markets worldwide, focusing on enhancing connectivity and digital experiences for its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 716,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.68B

