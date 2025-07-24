Telefônica Brasil Approves Share Cancellation in Recent Fiscal Council Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telefonica Brasil ( (VIV) ) has shared an update.

On July 22, 2025, Telefônica Brasil S.A.’s Fiscal Council held a virtual meeting where they unanimously approved a proposal to cancel 34,740,770 common shares held in treasury, equivalent to 1.07% of the company’s share capital. This decision, part of the company’s Share Buyback Program, will require an amendment to the company’s bylaws, to be approved at a future General Shareholders’ Meeting, reflecting the new share capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (VIV) stock is a Hold with a $10.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telefonica Brasil stock, see the VIV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VIV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIV is a Outperform.

Telefonica Brasil demonstrates strong financial performance and promising growth prospects, particularly in digital services and B2B. While technical indicators suggest short-term caution due to overbought conditions, the company’s strong earnings and strategic initiatives provide a solid foundation for future growth. The valuation is reasonable, but the modest dividend yield limits its attractiveness.

More about Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., operating under the brand name Vivo, is a leading telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers a wide range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and digital services, focusing primarily on the Brazilian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,981,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.09B

