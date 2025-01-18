Telefónica Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Telefonica ( (ES:TEF) ) has provided an announcement.

Telefónica has announced a significant change in its executive leadership as part of an effort to align with a new shareholder structure. José María Álvarez-Pallete has resigned as Executive Chairman, and Marc Thomas Murtra Millar has been appointed as the new Executive Chairman to ensure a smooth transition and continued strategic direction for the company.

More about Telefonica

Telefónica is a major telecommunications company that provides a wide range of services including fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, and subscription television. The company operates primarily across Europe and Latin America, focusing on expanding in digital transformation and connectivity solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 1.45%

Average Trading Volume: 2,907,950

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €22.33B

For an in-depth examination of TEF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.