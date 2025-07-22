Telecom Plus Executives Exercise Share Options Under Bonus Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Telecom Plus ( (GB:TEP) ).

Telecom Plus PLC announced that its Chief Executive, Stuart Burnett, and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Schoenfeld, exercised options to acquire ordinary shares under the company’s Deferred Shares Bonus Plan. Following the exercise, both executives sold a portion of their shares to cover tax liabilities and exercise costs, retaining the remaining shares. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TEP) stock is a Buy with a £25.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telecom Plus stock, see the GB:TEP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TEP is a Outperform.

Telecom Plus’s overall stock score of 73 reflects a balance of strengths in technical momentum and corporate events, with moderate financial performance and fair valuation. The company’s improved profit margins and positive corporate developments are offset by challenges in cash flow and revenue decline. The stock offers a strong dividend yield, appealing to income-focused investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TEP stock, click here.

More about Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including telecommunications and utility services. The company focuses on offering bundled services to residential and small business customers, aiming to simplify their service needs and reduce costs.

Average Trading Volume: 131,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.58B

See more data about TEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue