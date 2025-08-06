Tele2 Partners with Manulife IM to Launch Pan-Baltic Tower Company

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tele2 AB ( ($SE:TEL2.B) ) has provided an update.

Tele2 AB has announced a strategic partnership with Manulife IM-backed Global Communications Infrastructure LLC to form the first pan-Baltic tower company. This venture, valued at EUR 560 million, aims to enhance Tele2’s mobile telecom infrastructure and support the growth of mobile and 5G services across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The new company will own approximately 2,700 tower and rooftop sites, with Tele2 as the anchor tenant under a 20-year Master Service Agreement. The partnership includes a 10-year investment plan to expand network coverage in the Baltics, although it is expected to impact Tele2’s EBITDAaL negatively by EUR 35 million in 2026.

More about Tele2 AB

Tele2 is a leading telecommunications company focused on enabling a society of unlimited possibilities through its diverse range of services, including mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming, and global IoT solutions. Founded in 1993 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Tele2 is committed to making its infrastructure more powerful, reliable, and sustainable.

Average Trading Volume: 1,682,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK105.7B

