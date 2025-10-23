Tekmar Group Expands Share Capital with New Ordinary Shares Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tekmar Group plc announced the issuance of 203,934 new ordinary shares following the exercise of options under the company’s Share Option Plan. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position by expanding its share capital, which now totals 139,092,671 ordinary shares. The new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, enhancing liquidity and potentially attracting more investors. This development reflects Tekmar’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and reinforce its standing in the offshore energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TGP) stock is a Hold with a £6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tekmar Group plc stock, see the GB:TGP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TGP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TGP is a Neutral.

Tekmar Group plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and cash flow issues. The technical analysis provides some positive signals, but these are not strong enough to offset the financial challenges. The valuation is also unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar Group plc is a leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, focusing on engineering solutions that support and protect offshore wind farms and other marine infrastructure. With nearly 40 years of experience, the company offers geotechnical design, simulation and engineering analysis, bespoke equipment design, and subsea protection and stability technologies. Headquartered in Newton Aycliffe, UK, Tekmar has a global presence with offices and partnerships across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Average Trading Volume: 713,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.81M

