Tekcapital Reduces Stake in Belluscura PLC

Tekcapital Plc has adjusted its stake in Belluscura PLC, as indicated by a recent regulatory filing that states it now holds 4.97% of the voting rights, a decrease from the previous notification of 6.47%. The threshold was crossed on September 10, 2024, and Belluscura was notified on September 13, 2024. This shift in shareholding could be of interest to investors monitoring changes in company ownership.

