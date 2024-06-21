Tekcapital AGM Concludes with Positive Outcomes

Tekcapital (GB:TEK) has released an update.

Tekcapital, a UK-based intellectual property investment group, has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, as per the proxy voting results. The company focuses on creating products from university technologies to improve the quality of life and is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TEK. Key resolutions included the adoption of annual reports, re-appointment of auditors, and re-election of directors.

