Tejas Networks Secures Major PLI Scheme Funding

Tejas Networks Ltd. has received Rs.189.1657 Crore from the Ministry of Communications under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. This initial tranche represents 85% of the incentive for the first two quarters of FY 2024-2025, with the remaining balance to be released as per scheme guidelines. This funding is expected to bolster Tejas Networks’ operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the telecom industry.

Tejas Networks Ltd. operates in the telecommunications industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of networking and telecom products. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions to enhance communication infrastructure.

