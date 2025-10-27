Tejas Networks Secures Major 400Gbps Network Upgrade Project with PowerTel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tejas Networks Ltd. ( (IN:TEJASNET) ) has provided an announcement.

Tejas Networks has been selected by PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel) to implement a 400Gbps upgrade of its pan-India DWDM network. This project involves the deployment of Tejas’s advanced TJ1600 DWDM/OTN product, which supports up to 1.2Tbps over a single wavelength and incorporates alien wavelength technology. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connectivity from various sectors, enhancing Tejas’s position as a leading optical networking supplier.

More about Tejas Networks Ltd.

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities in over 75 countries. It is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., as the majority shareholder.

Average Trading Volume: 86,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 95.3B INR

For detailed information about TEJASNET stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue