Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6763) ).

Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a 9.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company experienced a significant decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 74.4% and 65.8% respectively. The financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates modest growth in net sales but continued challenges in profitability, reflecting a cautious stance in the face of market uncertainties.

More about Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and distributing communication equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in its product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 10,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen23.34B

