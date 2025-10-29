Teijin Limited Reports Minor Impact from Delfzijl Plant Fire

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Teijin ( (JP:3401) ) has issued an update.

Teijin Limited reported a fire incident at its Delfzijl plant in the Netherlands, operated by its subsidiary Teijin Aramid B.V. The fire, caused by a problem with drying equipment, was extinguished without any injuries or environmental impact. The plant resumed operations safely by August 20, and the company has implemented measures to prevent future incidents. The financial impact of the incident is expected to be minor, with the production system prepared to meet upcoming sales demands.

More about Teijin

Teijin Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on advanced materials and products such as aramid fibers, which are used in a variety of applications including safety and protective gear.

