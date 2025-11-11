TEGNA Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Acquisition Plans

TEGNA Inc. ( (TGNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TEGNA Inc. presented to its investors.

TEGNA Inc. is a media company operating in the broadcasting industry, known for its extensive network of television stations across the United States. The company provides local news and services, reaching over 100 million people monthly through various platforms.

In the third quarter of 2025, TEGNA Inc. reported a decline in revenue, primarily due to decreased political advertising and challenges in advertising and marketing services. The company is also in the process of being acquired by Nexstar Media Group, a transaction valued at $6.2 billion.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 19% decrease in total revenue to $651 million, with distribution revenue slightly down by 1%. The company managed to reduce operating expenses by 3%, resulting in a GAAP operating income of $92 million. Despite these efforts, net income saw a significant drop of 75% compared to the previous year.

TEGNA’s strategic initiatives included cost-cutting measures and the early redemption of senior notes, which helped decrease interest expenses. The company also highlighted its achievements in receiving national awards and extending agreements for broadcasting local sports events.

Looking ahead, TEGNA’s management remains focused on completing the acquisition by Nexstar, with expectations to continue paying dividends until the transaction closes. The company has suspended share repurchases and will not provide forward-looking financial guidance during this transition period.

