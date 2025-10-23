Tega Industries Reports Insider Trading Violation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Tega Industries Ltd. ( (IN:TEGA) ) is now available.

Tega Industries Limited has reported a violation of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, related to its Code of Conduct. The violation involves Sudipta Mukherjee, a Senior Manager in the Quality department of Tega McNally Minerals Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tega Industries. The incident highlights the importance of compliance with insider trading regulations and may prompt the company to reinforce its internal controls and compliance measures to prevent future occurrences.

More about Tega Industries Ltd.

Tega Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on providing specialized equipment and solutions for mineral processing, mining, and bulk solids handling. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to the global mining and mineral processing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 16,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 128.4B INR

