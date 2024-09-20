Tectonic Metals Secures Shareholder Approvals at AGM

Tectonic Metals (TSE:TECT) has released an update.

Tectonic Metals Inc. successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders unanimously approving all proposed resolutions. These included the re-election of its Board of Directors, the re-appointment of its auditors, and the approval of the company’s Equity Incentive plan. The company, noted for transforming Kaminak Gold into a multi-million-dollar success, is committed to identifying premier mineral exploration opportunities.

