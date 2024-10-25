Teck Resources Reports Strong Copper Growth and Returns

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has released an update.

Teck Resources has reported strong growth in its copper production for the third quarter of 2024, while returning over $1.3 billion to shareholders and reducing debt through strategic asset sales. The company’s transition to a focus on energy transition metals has been marked by the completion of its exit from the steelmaking coal business, generating significant cash proceeds. With robust copper pricing and increased production, Teck is well-positioned for continued financial health and shareholder value.

