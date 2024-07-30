Technology One Targets $1B ARR by 2030

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Technology One Limited, Australia’s largest enterprise software company, presented its Investor Day briefing, announcing a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $13.5 billion and a goal to achieve more than $1 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by FY30. The company, listed on the ASX and operating in six countries, has served over 1,300 organizations with its global SaaS ERP solution for more than 36 years.

