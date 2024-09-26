Technology Minerals Announces Executive Reshuffle

Technology Minerals PLC (GB:TM1) has released an update.

Technology Minerals PLC, a UK company dedicated to establishing a sustainable circular economy for battery metals, has announced a directorate change as Wilson Robb, the Chief Technical Officer, resigns with immediate effect. His responsibilities will be taken over by the current Chief Operating Officer, Lester Kemp. The company, which focuses on recycling and repurposing spent Li-ion batteries, aims to support a renewable energy future through innovative technology.

