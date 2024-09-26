Technology Minerals Announces Executive Reshuffle

Technology Minerals PLC (GB:TM1) has released an update.

Technology Minerals PLC has announced a change in their directorate with the resignation of Chief Technical Officer Wilson Robb, who is succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Lester Kemp. The company, a front-runner in establishing a circular economy for battery metals in the UK, focuses on both the recycling of spent Li-ion batteries and the exploration for raw materials needed for new Li-ion batteries.

